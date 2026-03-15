Dayton basketball: Flyers face double-digit halftime deficit in A-10 championship game

PITTSBURGH — Virginia Commonwealth made 8 of 14 3-pointers to build a 40-25 halftime lead against the Dayton Flyers in the Atlantic 10 Conference championship game Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Rams led for all but one possession in the first half. Dayton tied the game at 10-10 after falling behind 8-3, but the Rams took the lead right back with a 3-pointer with 13 minutes, 4 seconds to play in the half.