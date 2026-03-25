Dayton basketball: Flyers face double-digit halftime deficit vs. Illinois State in NIT

Dayton against Illinois State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at UD Arena in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament.. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton against Illinois State in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at UD Arena in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament.. David Jablonski/Staff
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The Dayton Flyers fell into a 13-0 hole, trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and faced a 33-23 halftime deficit Wednesday against Illinois State in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Johnny Kinzinger scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting for Illinois State. He made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Amaël L’Etang scored five points for Dayton on 2-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Illinois State shot 44% (4 of 9) from 3-point range. Dayton shot 7% (1 of 14). The Flyers missed their first 12 attempts before L’Etang got one to drop with 1:44 to play.

Big runs: Illinois State outscored Dayton 13-0 in the first five minutes. The Flyers missed their first seven shots before De’Shayne Montgomery scored at the 14:50 mark.

Dayton cut the deficit to 19-14 but then gave up a 12-0 run.

Comeback: Illinois State didn’t score in the last 4½ minutes after taking a 33-16 lead. Dayton ended the half on a 7-0 run.

Injury news: Dayton guard Javon Bennett left the game at the 11:29 mark with an injury and didn’t return. He will not play in the second half, UD announced.

Looking ahead: The winner will play Auburn or Nevada in the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 2.

One semifinal will match two No. 1 seeds, Tulsa and New Mexico, who both won quarterfinal games at home Tuesday. Tulsa beat No. 3 seed Wichita State 83-79. New Mexico beat Saint Joseph’s 84-69.

The semifinal winners will play in the NIT championship game at 8 p.m. April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

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David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.