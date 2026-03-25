Dayton basketball: Flyers face double-digit halftime deficit vs. Illinois State in NIT

Key players: Johnny Kinzinger scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting for Illinois State. He made 3 of 5 3-pointers.

Amaël L’Etang scored five points for Dayton on 2-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Illinois State shot 44% (4 of 9) from 3-point range. Dayton shot 7% (1 of 14). The Flyers missed their first 12 attempts before L’Etang got one to drop with 1:44 to play.

Big runs: Illinois State outscored Dayton 13-0 in the first five minutes. The Flyers missed their first seven shots before De’Shayne Montgomery scored at the 14:50 mark.

Dayton cut the deficit to 19-14 but then gave up a 12-0 run.

Comeback: Illinois State didn’t score in the last 4½ minutes after taking a 33-16 lead. Dayton ended the half on a 7-0 run.

Injury news: Dayton guard Javon Bennett left the game at the 11:29 mark with an injury and didn’t return. He will not play in the second half, UD announced.

Looking ahead: The winner will play Auburn or Nevada in the semifinals at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on April 2.

One semifinal will match two No. 1 seeds, Tulsa and New Mexico, who both won quarterfinal games at home Tuesday. Tulsa beat No. 3 seed Wichita State 83-79. New Mexico beat Saint Joseph’s 84-69.

The semifinal winners will play in the NIT championship game at 8 p.m. April 5 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.