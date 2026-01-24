Dayton basketball: Flyers face narrow halftime deficit at Saint Joseph’s

Key players: Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Haskins led Saint Joseph’s with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 13 3-pointers (38%) after making 3 of 23 (13%) in a 67-64 loss Wednesday at La Salle. Montgomery and Javon Bennett each made two.

Saint Joseph’s made 7 of 18 3s (39%).

Big runs: Dayton led 13-5 in the opening minutes. Saint Joseph’s then scored seven straight points.

Saint Joseph’s led 35-29 with two minutes to play. Dayton then scored seven straight points to take a 36-35 lead on a jump shot by Bennett with 43 seconds to play.

Lineup news: Amaël L’Etang returned to the starting lineup, replacing Jaiun Simon. L’Etang started the first 13 games and then missed four games with a knee injury. He came off the bench the last two games against Loyola Chicago and La Salle.

Injury news: Dayton guard Jordan Derkack missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Rhode Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.