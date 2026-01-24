Breaking: Wright-Patt AFB, Air Force Museum to close Sunday due to snow storm

Dayton basketball: Flyers face narrow halftime deficit at Saint Joseph’s

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery dunks in the first half against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, Jan. 24 2026, at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery dunks in the first half against Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, Jan. 24 2026, at Hagan Arena in Philadelphia. David Jablonski/Staff
PHILADELPHIA — Dasear Haskins made a 3-pointer from the corner at the final buzzer in the first half to give Saint Joseph’s a 38-36 halftime lead against Dayton on Saturday at Hagan Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Dayton guard De’Shayne Montgomery led all scorers with 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting.

Haskins led Saint Joseph’s with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 13 3-pointers (38%) after making 3 of 23 (13%) in a 67-64 loss Wednesday at La Salle. Montgomery and Javon Bennett each made two.

Saint Joseph’s made 7 of 18 3s (39%).

Big runs: Dayton led 13-5 in the opening minutes. Saint Joseph’s then scored seven straight points.

Saint Joseph’s led 35-29 with two minutes to play. Dayton then scored seven straight points to take a 36-35 lead on a jump shot by Bennett with 43 seconds to play.

Lineup news: Amaël L’Etang returned to the starting lineup, replacing Jaiun Simon. L’Etang started the first 13 games and then missed four games with a knee injury. He came off the bench the last two games against Loyola Chicago and La Salle.

Injury news: Dayton guard Jordan Derkack missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Rhode Island at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.

