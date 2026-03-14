Dayton basketball: Flyers face slim halftime deficit in A-10 semifinals against Saint Louis

PITTSBURGH — The No. 4 seed Dayton Flyers overcame an early 15-4 deficit to take the lead but faced a 36-33 halftime deficit against No. 1 seed Saint Louis on Saturday in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at PPG Paints Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Jordan Derkack scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting for Dayton. De’Shayne Montgomery added 10 points.
Amari McCottry scored nine points for Saint Louis.
Key stat: Saint Louis shot 57% from the field (13 of 23). Dayton shot 41% (12 of 29).
Turning point: Dayton trailed 15-4 six minutes into the game. The Flyers rallied to take a 27-25 lead on a 3-pointer by Derkack at the 5:52 mark.
Turnover issues: Saint Louis committed 11 turnovers to Dayton’s five.
Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 2 seed Virginia Commonwealth or No. 6 Saint Joseph’s in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
About the Author