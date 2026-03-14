Dayton basketball: Flyers face slim halftime deficit in A-10 semifinals against Saint Louis

Dayton's Amaël L'Etang shoots in the first half against Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Amaël L'Etang shoots in the first half against Saint Louis in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff
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PITTSBURGH — The No. 4 seed Dayton Flyers overcame an early 15-4 deficit to take the lead but faced a 36-33 halftime deficit against No. 1 seed Saint Louis on Saturday in the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament at PPG Paints Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Jordan Derkack scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting for Dayton. De’Shayne Montgomery added 10 points.

Amari McCottry scored nine points for Saint Louis.

Key stat: Saint Louis shot 57% from the field (13 of 23). Dayton shot 41% (12 of 29).

Turning point: Dayton trailed 15-4 six minutes into the game. The Flyers rallied to take a 27-25 lead on a 3-pointer by Derkack at the 5:52 mark.

Turnover issues: Saint Louis committed 11 turnovers to Dayton’s five.

Looking ahead: The winner will play No. 2 seed Virginia Commonwealth or No. 6 Saint Joseph’s in the championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday.

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David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.