Dayton basketball: Flyers fall to VCU after ‘heck of a battle’ in regular-season finale

“Saint Joseph’s coach Phil Martelli thought his team had been robbed,“ Albers wrote. ”Twice he tried to enter the officials’ room, shouting obscenities. He was restrained by security and escorted back to the Hawks’ locker room."

Martelli Sr. is more remembered these days for his many kind comments about the Flyer Faithful and his coaching battles against four Dayton coaches in 24 seasons (1995-2019) at Saint Joseph’s. He returned to UD Arena on Friday, sitting several rows behind the Virginia Commonwealth bench, to watch his son coach against the Flyers.

Unlike the first time, when VCU beat Dayton 99-73 on Feb. 6, there was drama in this regular-season finale, even if it didn’t compare to many classic matchups in the series over the years.

VCU led throughout the second half and made two big shots in the final three minutes to squash Dayton’s comeback attempts and emerge with a 68-62 victory.

VCU had the lead throughout the second half but did not lead by more than six points. Dayton twice cut the deficit to two points in the last four minutes. Each time, VCU pushed its lead back to four points.

After Dayton guard Jordan Derkack missed a game-tying layup with 3 minutes, 15 seconds to play, VCU’s Lazar Djokovic made a layup to push the lead to 64-60.

Then after a basket by Dayton forward Amaël L’Etang with 1:47 remaining, Terrence Hill hit a jump shot at the 1:24 mark to give the Rams a 66-62 lead. Three scoreless possessions followed for Dayton. VCU clinched the victory on two free throws by Djokovic with four seconds remaining.

“I think we did a good job,” Dayton guard Javon Bennett said, “but in those types of games, one missed shot, one rebound, one turnover can make a difference.”

If there were consolation victories for Dayton, this would be one, considering how lopsided the first matchup was.

“I take my hat off to VCU,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “They did a heck of a job tonight. This was a heck of a battle. I’m proud of our group. We came up short tonight, but our guys had fight and resolve. We were a possession or two away. We had some plays that didn’t go our way. Give VCU credit. They made some plays on the offensive and defensive end to secure the win.”

While Grant fell to 7-14 in nine seasons against the program he coached from 2006-09, Martelli Jr. improved to 2-0 against Dayton. His dad was 14-14.

“I asked them for their mental toughness, their physical toughness and their emotional toughness,” Martelli Jr. said of his players. “Obviously, like our place, this is an incredible home-court advantage. I put (Dayton) right there with ours as the best in the league. They just do it right. And I knew we were going to have to just play the game on the court. You can’t get wrapped up in crowds and noise and all that. Our guys responded every time.”

Here are three takeaways from Dayton’s 31st game:

1: The loss doesn’t change much for Dayton: The Flyers (21-7, 12-6) will be the No. 4 seed in the A-10 tournament at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh next week. They will play in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Friday against the No. 5 seed, which will be George Mason, the No. 12 seed or the No. 13 seed.

No matter what happens Saturday on the final day of the regular season, the other top-four seeds have also been clinched by No. 1 Saint Louis (27-3, 15-2), No. 2 VCU (24-7, 15-3) and No. 3 Saint Joseph’s (20-10, 12-5).

Dayton will have to win three games in three days to earn its first A-10 tournament championship since 2003 and its first NCAA tournament berth since 2024. Otherwise, the program likely will head to the National Invitation Tournament for the fifth time in Grant’s nine years.

Six victories in the last seven games, including one against Saint Louis, plus an improved performance against VCU provide hope Dayton can end a 23-year drought in the A-10 tournament. The Flyers lost their first game in the quarterfinals the last two seasons.

“It’s win or go home,” “Dayton guard Javon Bennett said. ”Since I’ve been here, we haven’t been able to get past the first round. I’m headed in there locked in and focused, trying to lead these guys.”

2: VCU spoiled Senior Night for Dayton: Jordan Derkack, Keonte Jones, Jacob Conner and Bennett were honored before their final home game. Bennett, the longest-tenured Flyer of the seniors, received the biggest applause from the 94th straight sellout crowd.

A year ago, Dayton handed VCU a 79-76 loss on its Senior Night at the Siegel Center. On Friday, the Rams avenged that defeat and became the first team to beat Dayton in its final home game since Saint Louis in 2011. The Flyers had won 14 straight games on Senior Night or Senior Day.

“You’re disappointed for the group of seniors, in their last game in the arena, not being able to come out with the win,” Grant said. “We wanted that really bad for them, and I thought the guys fought really hard to try to make that happen. So there’s a level of disappointment that comes with that. But I couldn’t be prouder of the group of seniors.”

3: Free-throw and 3-point shooting hurt Dayton: After shooting better than 80% at the foul line in its last two games against George Washington and Richmond, Dayton posted its third-worst percentage of the season (53.3%, 8 of 15).

Montgomery missed two free throws after a technical foul against VCU in the first half. Jones missed two free throws with Dayton trailing 60-54 at the 7:14 mark.

Dayton also posted its third-worst 3-point numbers (18.2%, 4 of 22) from 3-point range. It had shot better than 30% in 11 straight games.

VCU, on the other hand, shot 76.9% (10 of 13) at the line and 38.1% (8 of 21) from 3-point range.

A number of times throughout the game, Dayton settled for rushed attempts before the shot clock expired. That’s what happened in the final minute when Dayton trailed 66-62 and Montgomery missed a 3 with 53 seconds remaining.

“They’re very athletic and aggressive on defense,” Bennett said. “Sometimes we can’t get to the places we want, and that can lead to late shot clocks.”