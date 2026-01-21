Dayton basketball: Flyers get a bit healthier for La Salle game

Dayton had one regular rotation player listed on the report, which was released on the A-10 website Wednesday afternoon. Jordan Derkack is listed as out. He’ll miss his third straight game.

Dayton played its first four A-10 games without Thomas and Amael L’Etang, who returned Friday in a 78-51 victory against Loyola Chicago at UD Arena.

La Salle has five players listed as “Out” on the report, though only one, forward Justin Archer, has played significant minutes this season. Archer will miss his seventh straight game.