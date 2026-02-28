Dayton basketball: Flyers have slim halftime lead at GW after strong start

Key players: Dayton’s Javon Bennett scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Trey Autry led George Washington with 10 points. He made 2 of 4 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton shot 46.2% (6 of 13) from 3-point range. George Washington shot 20% (2 of 10).

Good start: Dayton opened the game with a 6-0 run on two 3s by Bennett. Then with Dayton leading 7-3, the Flyers outscored George Washington 12-2 in a six-minute stretch to take a 19-5 lead at the 10:23 mark.

Turnover issues: George Washington committed 10 turnovers. Dayton had nine.

Injury news: Dayton’s Bryce Heard returned to action after missing one game with an injury. He had three rebounds and three points in 14 minutes in the first half.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Richmond (15-13, 5-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Robins Center in Virginia. The Spiders play at Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Dayton beat Richmond 74-64 in double overtime last season at UD Arena. Dayton forward Nate Santos made a game-tying layup at the buzzer in the first overtime,.

In its last trip to Richmond in 2024, Dayton lost 69-64, ending a four-game winning streak at the arena. Prior to that streak, Dayton lost six straight games at Richmond.