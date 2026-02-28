Dayton basketball: Flyers have slim halftime lead at GW after strong start

Dayton's Jaiun Simon scores in the first half against George Washington on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, at the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, D.C. David Jablonski/Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 14 points in the first half but took a 34-31 lead into halftime against George Washington on Friday at the Charles E. Smith Center.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Dayton’s Javon Bennett scored 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Trey Autry led George Washington with 10 points. He made 2 of 4 3-pointers and 4 of 5 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton shot 46.2% (6 of 13) from 3-point range. George Washington shot 20% (2 of 10).

Good start: Dayton opened the game with a 6-0 run on two 3s by Bennett. Then with Dayton leading 7-3, the Flyers outscored George Washington 12-2 in a six-minute stretch to take a 19-5 lead at the 10:23 mark.

Turnover issues: George Washington committed 10 turnovers. Dayton had nine.

Injury news: Dayton’s Bryce Heard returned to action after missing one game with an injury. He had three rebounds and three points in 14 minutes in the first half.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Richmond (15-13, 5-10) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Robins Center in Virginia. The Spiders play at Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Dayton beat Richmond 74-64 in double overtime last season at UD Arena. Dayton forward Nate Santos made a game-tying layup at the buzzer in the first overtime,.

In its last trip to Richmond in 2024, Dayton lost 69-64, ending a four-game winning streak at the arena. Prior to that streak, Dayton lost six straight games at Richmond.

