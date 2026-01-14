Dayton basketball: Flyers lead Duquesne at halftime despite missing three key players

Dayton's Keonte Jones defends against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Keonte Jones defends against Duquesne on Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. David Jablonski/Staff
1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH — De’Shayne Montgomery made a 3-pointer from the corner in the final seconds of the first half to give the Dayton Flyers a 33-24 halftime lead against Duquesne on Tuesday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: Dayton’s Keonte Jones scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 4 of 11 3-pointers (36.4%). Duquesne made 1 of 14 (7.1%).

Biggest lead: Dayton led 22-11 after a layup by Jones at the 7:41 mark.

Injury news: Malcolm Thomas and Amaël L’Etang missed their fourth straight game with injuries. Jordan Derkack was also listed as “Out” on the availability report. He missed his first game of the season.

Lineup news: Jaiun Simon and Bryce Heard each made their first career start.

Rotation news: Freshman forward Damon Friery, who did not play in the last two games, played six minutes in the first half and made his second 3-pointer of the season.

