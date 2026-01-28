Dayton basketball: Flyers lead Rhode Island at halftime

Key players: Bryce Heard led Dayton with 10 points. He made 2 of 4 3-pointers and 4 of 4 free throws.

Tyler Cochran scored 12 points for Rhode Island. He made 2 of 7 field goals and 7 of 11 free throws.

Key stat: Dayton shot 50% from the field (12 of 24). Rhode Island shot 39% (9 of 23).

Big run: An 11-0 run by Dayton turned a 15-12 lead at the 10:43 mark into a 26-12 at the 7:31 mark. Heard had five points in the run. Jaiun Simon scored four.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 28-13 after two free throws by Amaël L’Etang at the 6:43 mark. He scored eight points in the half.

Key moment: Heard made a 3-pointer on Dayton’s last possession to give Dayton a 39-30 lead.

Rhode Island played for the last shot of the half. After a missed 3-pointer by Cochran, Jahmere Tripp grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled by Simon in the final second of the half. Tripp made 1 of 2 free throws.

Turnover issues: Dayton forced three 10-second calls against Rhode Island, which had seven turnovers in the half. Dayton committed eight turnovers.

Injury news: Dayton guard Jordan Derkack missed his fifth straight game with a lower-body injury.

• Rhode Island played without its leading scorer, guard Jonah Hinton, who suffered an injury Saturday in a 74-65 victory against George Mason.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Saint Louis at 8 p.m. Friday at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis.