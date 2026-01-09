Dayton basketball: Flyers to debut ‘Stealth Black’ uniforms at next home game

Dayton last wore black uniforms in 2011
Dayton's Javon Bennett models the new black uniforms the Flyers will wear for the first time on Jan. 16, 2026, against Loyola Chicago at UD Arena. Photo courtesy of UD

The Dayton Flyers will wear new black uniforms at their next home game against Loyola Chicago on Jan. 16.

UD showed off the look on its official social media accounts Thursday night, titling the uniforms “Stealth Black.” The lettering, numbers, logos and stripes on the jerseys are Chapel Blue colored.

Dayton senior guard Javon Bennett modeled the new uniforms in a video.

“These are sweet, man,” Bennett said. “I like these a lot. These might be my new favorite.”

Fans can buy the new uniforms at Shop.DaytonFlyers.com.

Dayton wore black uniforms for the first time in 2009 in a loss to Xavier.

A season later, Dayton wore the uniforms again in the National Invitation Championship, donning them in the second round against Cincinnati, the quarterfinals against Illinois, the semifinals against Mississippi and in a NIT championship game victory against North Carolina.

RELATED: Uniforms an important part of Dayton Flyers basketball

“It was just something different,” then coach Brian Gregory said. “You guys know me well enough. The tradition of our program is very important. At the same time, they’re young guys who want to look great. The ‘Dayton’ name really pops, and it’s on national TV. But that’s not as important as we play

The Flyers wore the uniforms again for a road game at Rhode Island in 2011.

Dayton (12-4, 3-0) beat George Washington 79-72 at UD Arena on Tuesday and returns to action at 7 p.m. next Tuesday at Duquesne. The Flyers are one of three teams without a loss in A-10 play in the second week of league play.

