Dayton basketball: Flyers use rebounding advantage to build halftime lead vs. Davidson

Dayton's Jaiun Simon scores against Davidson on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Jaiun Simon scores against Davidson on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
45 minutes ago
X

Jordan Derkack’s three-point play in the final minute gave the Dayton Flyers a 34-26 halftime lead Sunday against Davidson at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Parker Friedrichsen scored 11 points for Davidson on 4-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton had a 22-6 rebounding advantage with eight offensive rebounds to Davidson’s one.

Lineup news: De’Shayne Montgomery returned to action after missing one game with an illness. He had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting in the first half.

Jacob Conner and Malcolm Thomas did not see action in the first half.

Big run: Dayton led 22-20 with 4 minutes, 53 seconds to play and then scored nine straight points to take a 31-20 lead at the 2:14 mark.

In Other News
1
Wright State basketball: Hot-shooting Raiders roll to win at Cleveland...
2
High school basketball: Boys D-III through VII, top two girls division...
3
2026 Winter Olympics TV Guide: What to watch on Feb. 15
4
Piqua’s Bryant Haines wins Broyles Award for top assistant coach
5
Sports on TV 2/15: Daytona 500, NBA All-Star game highlight Sunday...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.