Dayton basketball: Flyers use rebounding advantage to build halftime lead vs. Davidson

Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Parker Friedrichsen scored 11 points for Davidson on 4-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton had a 22-6 rebounding advantage with eight offensive rebounds to Davidson’s one.

Lineup news: De’Shayne Montgomery returned to action after missing one game with an illness. He had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting in the first half.

Jacob Conner and Malcolm Thomas did not see action in the first half.

Big run: Dayton led 22-20 with 4 minutes, 53 seconds to play and then scored nine straight points to take a 31-20 lead at the 2:14 mark.