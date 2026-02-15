Dayton basketball: Flyers use rebounding advantage to build halftime lead vs. Davidson

Jordan Derkack’s three-point play in the final minute gave the Dayton Flyers a 34-26 halftime lead Sunday against Davidson at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Amaël L’Etang led Dayton with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.
Parker Friedrichsen scored 11 points for Davidson on 4-of-6 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton had a 22-6 rebounding advantage with eight offensive rebounds to Davidson’s one.
Lineup news: De’Shayne Montgomery returned to action after missing one game with an illness. He had eight points on 3-of-6 shooting in the first half.
Jacob Conner and Malcolm Thomas did not see action in the first half.
Big run: Dayton led 22-20 with 4 minutes, 53 seconds to play and then scored nine straight points to take a 31-20 lead at the 2:14 mark.
