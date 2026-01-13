Dayton basketball: Flyers will be shorthanded again vs. Duquesne

PITTSBURGH — A new name joined Malcolm Thomas, Amaël L’Etang and Jaron McKie on the Atlantic 10 Conference’s availability report Tuesday for the Dayton Flyers: Jordan Derkack.
Thomas and L’Etang will miss their fourth straight game with injuries. Derkack will miss his first game this season. McKie will be sidelined all season after undergoing shoulder surgery in the preseason.
Dayton (12-4, 3-0) plays Duquesne (9-7, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.
Derkack, a senior guard, is Dayton’s fifth-leading scorer (8.1 points per game). He has started the last 13 games after coming off the bench in the first three games.
Derkack suffered a lower-body injury in the second half of Dayton’s last game, a 79-72 victory against George Washington on Jan. 6 at UD Arena, but returned to the game five minutes later.
The injury news came one day after Dayton announced sophomore guard Adam Njie Jr. is no longer a member of the team.
Duquesne had one player listed as “Out” on the availability report: Lucas Prolla, who has appeared in four games.
About the Author