Dayton basketball: Flyers will be shorthanded again vs. Duquesne

Dayton (12-4, 3-0) plays Duquesne (9-7, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse.

Derkack, a senior guard, is Dayton’s fifth-leading scorer (8.1 points per game). He has started the last 13 games after coming off the bench in the first three games.

Derkack suffered a lower-body injury in the second half of Dayton’s last game, a 79-72 victory against George Washington on Jan. 6 at UD Arena, but returned to the game five minutes later.

The injury news came one day after Dayton announced sophomore guard Adam Njie Jr. is no longer a member of the team.

Duquesne had one player listed as “Out” on the availability report: Lucas Prolla, who has appeared in four games.