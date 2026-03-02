Dayton basketball: Flyers win A-10 Player of Week award for second straight week

Dayton Flyers senior guard Javon Bennett was named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
It’s the second straight week a Flyer has won the award. Amaël L’Etang shared the honor last week with Dejour Reaves, of Fordham. Prior to these two awards, a Dayton player had not won since De’Shayne Montgomery in November.
Bennett averaged 21.0 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in victories against Saint Louis and George Washington last week as Dayton stretched its winning streak to five games. He made 9 of 16 3-pointers in the two games.
Bennett leads Dayton with 16.2 points, which ranks fourth in the A-10, and 3.1 assists per game. He averaged 11.6 points and 2.1 assists last season as a junior and 8.4 points and 3.3 assists as a sophomore.
He has 1,124 points in his UD career. He ranks 39th, between Chuck Grigsby and Kendall Pollard. He’s the only player under 6-foot who has scored 1,000 points for the Flyers. He’s the 19th player to reach the milestone in two or three seasons.
Dayton (20-9, 11-5) plays 11th-place Richmond (15-14, 5-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Robins Center in Virginia.
