Dayton basketball: Flyers women’s against Rhode Island game closed to public due to snowstorm

The University of Dayton is not permitting fans to attend its women’s basketball game this afternoon due to inclement weather, they announced Sunday morning.
The Flyers are scheduled to play Rhode Island at 2 p.m. The game will still be televised on CBS Sports Network.
For any questions regarding tickets, please contact the ticket office at 937-229-4433 or flyertickets@udayton.edu.
Fans can also follow the game on DaytonFlyers.com or their social media channels — @DaytonWBB on X; @DaytonWBB on Instagram; and Facebook at Dayton Women’s Basketball.
