Dayton basketball: Flyers women’s against Rhode Island game closed to public due to snowstorm

The Flyers are scheduled to play Rhode Island at 2 p.m. The game will still be televised on CBS Sports Network.

For any questions regarding tickets, please contact the ticket office at 937-229-4433 or flyertickets@udayton.edu.

Fans can also follow the game on DaytonFlyers.com or their social media channels — @DaytonWBB on X; @DaytonWBB on Instagram; and Facebook at Dayton Women’s Basketball.