Dayton basketball: Grant to serve as head coach of Team USA’s U-18 team

“It is an honor to serve and compete with USA Basketball alongside a great team of players, coaches and staff,” Grant said in a press release. “We look forward to uniting this summer toward the goal of the FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup gold medal.”

Colgate head coach Matt Langel and Alabama head coach Nate Oats will serve as Grant’s assistants.

Grant last coached for Team USA as an assistant in 2018 after his first season at Dayton.

Bill Self, of Kansas, was the head coach of that U-18 team, which won a gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship in St. Catharines, Canada. Danny Manning also served as an assistant coach.

“I had a blast,” Grant said then. “It was a fun group to work with. Coach Manning and coach Self were awesome, just really down-to-earth guys who did a really great job with the team. I told the guys, ‘To me, watching the way they came together within two and a half weeks, it was like a team that had been together for five or six months.’”

Grant first worked for Team USA as an assistant coach on the 2008 U-18 team when he was the head coach at Virginia Commonwealth.

Bob McKillop, of Davidson, was the head coach of that team, which won a silver medal at the FIBA Americas Championship in Argentina. John Thompson III was another assistant.

Grant has coached Dayton for nine seasons. He has a record of 190-92. In 18 seasons as a head coach, including three at VCU and six at Alabama, he’s 383-202 with five NCAA tournament berths, if you count the one Dayton would have earned in 2020 if the NCAA tournament had not been cancelled.