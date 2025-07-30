Dayton basketball: Iona transfer gains valuable experience at Donovan Mitchell’s camp

The camera then zoomed in on the face of Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers star, who looks shocked by the move.

Njie talked about the move Monday when he was one of seven newcomers on the Dayton’s 2025-26 roster to sit down with the Dayton Daily News in a series of interviews.

“I’m really creative,” Njie said, “and I just use my imagination. I tried it because on the play before that, I did this spin and went to the rim. I knew (the defender) thought I was going to do the same thing again.”

Njie, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard who played his freshman season at Iona, earned an invitation to the second annual camp after meeting Mitchell three years ago. They played together at the Chris Brickley Open Run, a pickup game in New York City.

“I was playing against straight NBA players,” Njie said of the game three years ago, “but I was doing good, and me and (Mitchell) were on the same team. There was one play. He was open. I kind of looked him off. I shot it (to win the) game, but I made it. Then we were just talking about that. He followed me on Instagram, and we’ve just been locked in ever since.”

In California last weekend, Njie played on the same team as another NBA player, Trae Young, of the Atlanta Hawks. A number of NBA scouts watched the action. Louisville guard Mikel Brown Jr. and Villanova guard Acaden Lewis, both top recruits in the 2025 class, were among the other players participating.

Njie had the chance to pick the brains of the NBA players.

“(Mitchell) was teaching me a lot of things, like how to read the pick and roll, and it was very helpful,” Njie said. “And I was asking Trae questions as well. They gave me a lot of advice. It’s hard to really get better in two days, but the advice that they give you, if you really listen and take it in, that could help your game.”

Njie committed to Dayton in April. Of the five transfers Dayton added in the spring, he put up the best numbers last season, averaging 12.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game.

Njie spent about a month in the portal and said it was a hectic time.

“I was hearing from like five schools a day,” Njie said. “You dream about that as a kid, but as time kept going, you just have to cut it short and make a decision. You want to find a great spot, where it’s going to benefit you and where you can help benefit them.”

Njie, who’s from the Bronx, N.Y., first heard from Dayton associate coach Ricardo Greer, who grew up near the Bronx in Washington Heights. The next day Njie talked to Greer and Dayton head coach Anthony Grant on a Zoom call.

“We just clicked right away,” Njie said. “Great vibes. Great people.”

Njie was already leaning toward picking Dayton when he visited, and he made his decision during his visit, telling the coaches in person he wanted to be a Flyer. The chance to play in front of 13,407 fans at UD Arena in every home game played a big factor in his choice.

“We have one of the best arenas and fan bases in the country,” Njie said. “I watched certain games, and it’s just a crazy environment. The fans are so engaged. They show nothing but love and support. That’s something I want to be around and be a part of.”

Njie has known about Dayton basketball for years. He met former Dayton guard Malachi Smith, another Bronx native, when he was 8 years old. He knows about Dayton’s other Bronx connections. Koby Brea and Posh Alexander, two recent UD guards, are also both from his hometown.

Njie has met former Dayton star Obi Toppin, another New York native who will be on campus this week for his annual youth basketball camp. He even knows DaRon Holmes II, who will also be in Dayton this week, because he played AAU basketball with Holmes’ younger brother, Cameron Holmes, a top recruit in the 2026 class.

When Njie committed to Dayton, DaRon told him, “You’re going to love it.”

That has been the case so far as Dayton enters the final stretch of its summer practice period.

“I’m very excited,” Njie said. “This is a great culture. It’s very family oriented. Great coaching staff. Genuine people. I’ve been clicking with my teammates. The chemistry is starting to build off and on the court. I feel we’re going to have a lot of success this year.”

Njie’s new teammates gave their scouting reports on him Monday.

“He’s an elite competitor,” said guard Jordan Derkack, a transfer from Rutgers. “He’s got that fire in his eyes. He can really move with the ball. He’s got some serious wiggle. He can set people up. He can get his own shots. I think his role on this team will grow as the season goes on. One thing for him is we’re trying to get him to push the pace. When we play open runs, he’s pushing the pace. He’s getting the ball up the court quick. I think that’s where we can be really good.”

“Adam’s my guy,” said forward Malcolm Thomas, a transfer from Villanova. “I’m very excited to play with him. He has the ability, as a point guard, to see the floor and handle the ball — he has it on a string so well. I have all confidence that he’s not going to lose the ball. So being in those pockets, being in the dunker spot for me, us having that connection with lobs, it’s going to be real good."