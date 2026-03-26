Breaking: Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails reopens with new menu, staff

Dayton basketball: Jordan Derkack says his brother Aiden has the ‘relentless gene’

Aiden is newest member of Dayton’s 2026 recruiting class
Gene Derkack who works for the U.S. Olympic Committee) with his family: wife Jenny, daughter Taylor and sons Aiden and Jordan at the summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Gene Derkack who works for the U.S. Olympic Committee) with his family: wife Jenny, daughter Taylor and sons Aiden and Jordan at the summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2016. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

Jordan Derkack admitted his brother Aiden “is a little bit better than me.”

Aiden committed to the Dayton Flyers on Sunday and will join the program as his brother departs.

“He’s got the relentless gene," said Jordan, who is five years older than Aiden, after the game Wednesday. ”He’s a fighter, man. He can hoop. He can score at three levels.“

Jordan’s college career ended with a 61-55 loss to Illinois State in the quarterfinals of the National Invitation Tournament at UD Arena.

Aiden, a 6-foot-7 guard, is the No. 48 recruit in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports.com.

“Derkack is a jack-of-all-trades type of wing,” wrote Jamie Shaw of Rivals.com last summer. “Someone who puts their fingerprints on many aspects of an outcome. For starters, the 6-foot-6 wing plays hard and has a natural feel. He is comfortable attacking from the wing, getting teammates involved, and also defending multiple positions. He will need to work on his shooting consistency, but he limits turnovers and puts the ball in advantageous situations.”

Jordan, a 6-5 guard, was an unranked recruit who started his college career at Merrimack before transferring to Rutgers and later Dayton.

Both brothers attended the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, after starting their high school careers at Colonia High School in New Jersey. Jordan graduated from Colonia and spent a post-graduate year in Ohio. Aiden played his senior year at SPIRE after spending three seasons at Colonia.

Jordan said he worked “day and night” to help the Dayton coaches convince his brother to pick Dayton after he decommitted from Providence. He said he’s excited for his brother to feel the love of the Dayton fans and to play with the Flyers returning to the 2026-27 roster.

"I’m happy for him," Jordan said. ”I was happy for him when he committed to Providence. But I’m a little happier now."

Aiden Derkack, right, claps as his brother Jordan, center, is introduced during Dayton's Senior Night ceremony on Friday, March 6, 2026, at UD Arena. Also pictured are Aiden's parents, Gene and Jenny, left of Jordan; and his sister Taylor, second from right. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

icon to expand image

Credit: David Jablonski

In Other News
1
Archdeacon: ‘This wasn’t our finest hour’
2
Girls basketball: Who are all state performers in Division IV-VII from...
3
Preps Profile: Zevin Sesslar, Waynesville High School
4
Dayton basketball: Flyers lack ‘right mindset’ in NIT quarterfinal loss...
5
Dayton basketball: Season ends for Flyers with loss to Illinois State...

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.