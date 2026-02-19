Dayton basketball: L’Etang, Bennett lead Dayton to halftime lead at George Mason

Key players: Amaël L’Etang scored baskets on Dayton’s first two possessions and later had a 3-point play and a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions. He scored 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the half.

Bennett made 4 of 6 3s and scored 11 points. He picked two fouls in the first five minutes but returned to the court after two straight turnovers by Sean Pouedet.

Jahari Long scored 11 points for George Mason on 4-of-8 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton shot 56% (15 of 27) from the field and made 5 of 9 3s. George Mason shot 44% (12 of 27) and made 5 of 8 3s.

Big run: Dayton opened the game with an 11-3 run. The Flyers led the rest of the half and had a lead as large as eight points.

Lineup news: For the second straight game, Dayton had no surprise players on the availability list.

Jacob Conner did not see action in the first half for the second straight game. After not playing Sunday in a victory against Davidson, Malcolm Thomas played three minutes in the first half.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays Duquesne at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena.