Dayton basketball: Njie no longer on Dayton roster as second semester begins

Neil Sullivan says sophomore point guard is no longer a member of program
Dayton's Adam Njie Jr. dribbles against Penn State in an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

32 minutes ago
Sophomore guard Adam Njie Jr. was not listed on the official Dayton Flyers men’s basketball roster as the spring semester began Monday at the University of Dayton.

Neil Sullivan, UD’s Vice President/Director of Athletics, released a statement Monday when asked about Njie’s status.

“Adam Njie Jr. is no longer enrolled at the University Dayton and, as such, is no longer a member of the men’s basketball program,” Sullivan said. “Athletics will have no further comment at this time.”

Njie, a transfer from Iona who committed to Dayton in April, did not appear in a game this season. He was sidelined in October after appearing in the first of two preseason exhibition games when the NCAA notified Dayton of “potential eligibility concerns” related to Njie.

“In light of these concerns and the ongoing review process, Adam will not be participating in athletic competition at this time,” Sullivan said then.

According to a report by Pat Forde, of Sports Illustrated, “Njie’s situation is connected to the ongoing investigation of gambling-related activity in college basketball. It is unclear if Njie is under scrutiny from both the NCAA and federal investigators, or just the NCAA.”

Njie was able to practice with the team early in the season. He ran the scout team. He also sat on the bench for home games but did not travel to away games.

Njie was last seen on the Dayton bench on Dec. 2 when Dayton played East Tennessee State at UD Arena. After a game Dec. 16, Dayton coach Anthony Grant said Njie, who’s from the Bronx in New York City, had returned home to be with his family and that Dayton was awaiting a decision by the NCAA.

To address depth issues after losing Njie, Dayton added a point guard from Belgium, Sean Pouedet, in December. Pouedet has averaged 5.5 minutes in four games. He has made 1 of 1 field goals and tallied three assists and a steal.

