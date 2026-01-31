Dayton basketball: Saint Louis dominant against Flyers in first half

Key players: Trey Green, of Saint Louis, led all scorers with 14 points. He made 4 of 5 3-pointers.

Javon Bennett and De’Shayne Montgomery each scored seven points for Dayton.

Key stat: Saint Louis made 7 of 11 3-pointers (64%). Dayton made 2 of 8 (25%).

Fast start: Saint Louis made its first three shots and led Dayton 8-0 two minutes into the game.

Injury news: Dayton’s Jordan Derkack returned to action after missing four games with a lower-body injury. He had two points in eight minutes.

Looking ahead: Dayton plays St. Bonaventure (13-8, 2-6) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena.