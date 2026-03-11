Dayton basketball: Two Flyers earn honors in annual A-10 awards

Dayton’s other A-10 first-team selections are: Scoochie Smith (2017); Charles Cooke (2016); Jordan Sibert (2015); Chris Wright (2010); Brian Roberts (2008); Keith Waleskowski (2004); Mark Ashman (2000); and Ryan Perryman (1998).

Bennett, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, led Dayton with 15.9 points and 3.0 assists per game in 31 regular-season games. He ranked fifth in the league in scoring, first in free-throw shooting percentage (90.5%, 105 of 116), second in minutes per game (34.9) and 10th in steals (45).

“His heart, his fight, his character, just everything that he’s been about for three years, he’s been a joy to coach," Grant said Friday after a 68-62 loss to Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena in the final game of the regular season, “and we want this to continue for a while for him."

One other Flyer earned a mention in the annual awards. Junior guard De’Shayne Montgomery, a transfer from Georgia in his first season at Dayton, made the third team. He ranked second on the team with 14.0 points per game.

No. 4 seed Dayton (21-10) plays in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament at 2 p.m. Friday against No. 12 seed La Salle (9-22), No. 13 seed St. Bonaventure (15-6) or No. 5 seed George Mason (23-8).

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

2025-26 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Awards

Player of the Year: Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island / Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s

Rookie of the Year: Nyk Lewis, VCU

Chris Daniels Most Improved Player: Terrence Hill, Jr., VCU

Sixth Man of the Year: Terrence Hill, Jr., VCU

Coach of the Year: Steve Donahue, Saint Joseph’s

All-Conference First Team

Javon Bennett, Dayton

Tarence Guinyard, Duquesne

Derek Simpson, Saint Joseph’s

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Lazar Djokovic, VCU

Terrence Hill, Jr., VCU

All-Conference Second Team

DeJour Reaves, Fordham

Riley Allenspach, George Mason

Kory Mincy, George Mason

Rafael Castro, George Washington

Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island

Jaiden Glover-Toscano, Saint Joseph’s

All-Conference Third Team

De’Shayne Montgomery, Dayton

Jimmie Williams, Duquesne

Frank Mitchell, St. Bonaventure

Trey Green, Saint Louis

Amari McCottry, Saint Louis

Kellen Thames, Saint Louis

All-Defensive Team

Rafael Castro, George Washington

Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island

Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s

Dion Brown, Saint Louis

Brandon Jennings, VCU

All-Rookie Team

Devin Brown, Davidson

Ashton Walker, La Salle

Aiden Argabright, Richmond

Austin Williford, SJU

Nyk Lewis, VCU

All-Academic Team

DeJour Reaves, Fordham

Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago

Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island

Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s

Ishan Sharma, Saint Louis