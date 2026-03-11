Dayton basketball: Two Flyers earn honors in annual A-10 awards

Javon Bennett became the fifth Dayton Flyers player to be named to the Atlantic 10 Conference first team in coach Anthony Grant’s nine seasons on Wednesday.
Bennett joined Obi Toppin (2019 and 2020), Jalen Crutcher (2021), Toumani Camara (2023) and Daron Holmes II (2023 and 2024) on the list of Flyers who have made the first team since the 2018-18 season.
Dayton’s other A-10 first-team selections are: Scoochie Smith (2017); Charles Cooke (2016); Jordan Sibert (2015); Chris Wright (2010); Brian Roberts (2008); Keith Waleskowski (2004); Mark Ashman (2000); and Ryan Perryman (1998).
Bennett, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, led Dayton with 15.9 points and 3.0 assists per game in 31 regular-season games. He ranked fifth in the league in scoring, first in free-throw shooting percentage (90.5%, 105 of 116), second in minutes per game (34.9) and 10th in steals (45).
“His heart, his fight, his character, just everything that he’s been about for three years, he’s been a joy to coach," Grant said Friday after a 68-62 loss to Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena in the final game of the regular season, “and we want this to continue for a while for him."
One other Flyer earned a mention in the annual awards. Junior guard De’Shayne Montgomery, a transfer from Georgia in his first season at Dayton, made the third team. He ranked second on the team with 14.0 points per game.
No. 4 seed Dayton (21-10) plays in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament at 2 p.m. Friday against No. 12 seed La Salle (9-22), No. 13 seed St. Bonaventure (15-6) or No. 5 seed George Mason (23-8).
2025-26 Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Awards
Player of the Year: Robbie Avila, Saint Louis
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island / Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s
Rookie of the Year: Nyk Lewis, VCU
Chris Daniels Most Improved Player: Terrence Hill, Jr., VCU
Sixth Man of the Year: Terrence Hill, Jr., VCU
Coach of the Year: Steve Donahue, Saint Joseph’s
All-Conference First Team
Javon Bennett, Dayton
Tarence Guinyard, Duquesne
Derek Simpson, Saint Joseph’s
Robbie Avila, Saint Louis
Lazar Djokovic, VCU
Terrence Hill, Jr., VCU
All-Conference Second Team
DeJour Reaves, Fordham
Riley Allenspach, George Mason
Kory Mincy, George Mason
Rafael Castro, George Washington
Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island
Jaiden Glover-Toscano, Saint Joseph’s
All-Conference Third Team
De’Shayne Montgomery, Dayton
Jimmie Williams, Duquesne
Frank Mitchell, St. Bonaventure
Trey Green, Saint Louis
Amari McCottry, Saint Louis
Kellen Thames, Saint Louis
All-Defensive Team
Rafael Castro, George Washington
Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island
Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s
Dion Brown, Saint Louis
Brandon Jennings, VCU
All-Rookie Team
Devin Brown, Davidson
Ashton Walker, La Salle
Aiden Argabright, Richmond
Austin Williford, SJU
Nyk Lewis, VCU
All-Academic Team
DeJour Reaves, Fordham
Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago
Tyler Cochran, Rhode Island
Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s
Ishan Sharma, Saint Louis
