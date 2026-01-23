Dayton basketball: Weather forecast leads to game time change for Saturday

PHILADELPHIA — The Dayton Flyers will play Saint Joseph’s at 2 p.m. instead of 6 p.m. Saturday at Hagan Arena.
The time change was made “due to forecasted inclement weather in the Philadelphia region and in the interest of the safety of the teams, fans and staff," UD announced Thursday night.
UD also announced that “broadcast details will be announced when available.” The game was scheduled to be televised by the CBS Sports Network.
Dayton (14-5, 5-1) stayed in Philadelphia after losing 67-64 at La Salle on Wednesday.
Wright State also moved the start time of its game against Northern Kentucky at the Nutter Center from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. because of the weather forecast.
