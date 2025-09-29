Dayton basketball: Where do Flyers rank in A-10 through 2025 in Grant’s tenure

The NCAA tournament will be a topic of conversation Tuesday when all 14 A-10 coaches, plus players from each school, convene at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, site of the 2026 A-10 tournament, for A-10 Media Day.

Dayton coach Anthony Grant will be there. He enters his ninth season in the A-10 with the program on a consistent roll in that it has finished in the top three the last four seasons. The Flyers, though, have not won the regular-season championship since 2020 and have not won the A-10 tournament in Grant’s tenure.

How does Dayton measure up to the rest of the A-10 in the Grant era? Here’s a look at how the Flyers rank in different areas:

1. NCAA tournament berths: Giving Dayton credit for 2020, when it would have played in the NCAA tournament — potentially as a No. 1 seed, if the tournament hadn’t been canceled — Grant’s program has earned two berths in eight seasons. That’s tied for the second most appearances in the A-10.

• Virginia Commonwealth leads the A-10 with four NCAA appearances (2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025) in the last eight seasons.

• Davidson (2018 and 2022) and St. Bonaventure (2018 and 2021) have earned two berths.

• Rhode Island (2018), Saint Louis (2019), Richmond (2022) and Duquesne (2024) have each played in one NCAA tournament in the last eight seasons.

2. NCAA tournament victories: No. 7 seed Dayton rallied from a 17-point deficit to beat No. 10 Nevada 63-60 in the first round of the tournament in 2024 for its first NCAA tournament victory since 2015. The Flyers lost 78-68 to No. 2 Arizona in the second round. No other A-10 team has more than one NCAA tournament victory since the 2017-18 season. The last program to reach the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight was Dayton in 2014.

• No. 11 seed Duquesne beat No. 6 Brigham Young 71-67 in the 2024 tournament before losing 89-63 in the second round to No. 3 Illinois.

• No. 12 Richmond beat No. 5 Iowa 67-63 in the first round in 2022 before losing 79-51 to No. 4 Providence.

• No. 11 St. Bonaventure beat No. 11 UCLA 65-58 in the First Four at UD Arena in 2018 before losing 77-62 to No. 4 Florida.

• No. 7 Rhode Island beat No. 10 Oklahoma 73-68 in overtime in the first round in 2018 before losing 82-67 to No. 2 Duke.

• VCU is 0-3 in the tournament in the last seven seasons. It didn’t get to play in the 2021 tournament because of positive COVID-19 tests before its first-round game. It lost 80-71 to Brigham Young in the first round last season.

• Davidson is 0-2 in its last two appearances.

• Saint Louis lost in the first round in its only tournament appearance in the last eight seasons.

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

3. Regular-season championships: Dayton won its only title of the Grant era in 2020 with a perfect 18-0 record.

• With three regular-season championships (2019, 2023 and 2025) in the last eight seasons, VCU leads the conference.

• Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure and Davidson each have one title, as do Loyola Chicago and Richmond, who shared the 2024 crown, and George Mason, which tied VCU for first last season.

4. A-10 tournament championships: Six different teams have won the tournament in the last eight seasons: Davidson (2018); Saint Louis (2019); St. Bonaventure (2021); Richmond (2022), VCU (2023 and 2025); and Duquesne (2024). The 2020 tournament was canceled by the pandemic.

• Massachusetts left the A-10 for the Mid-American Conference after last season, having not won the A-10 tournament in 30 years. Dayton now has the longest drought of current A-10 schools. It won its last championship in 2003.

Credit: David Jablonski

4. Weeks in top 25: Dayton has ranked in the Associated Press poll in 29 different weeks in the last eight seasons. That’s the biggest number in the A-10 by far in the same span. It was the only team to crack the top 25 last season but lasted only week.

UD finished the 2020 season ranked third and was No. 25 in the final poll of the 2023-24 season. No other program has finished the season ranked in that stretch.

• Rhode Island ranked in the top 25 for seven straight weeks starting in January 2018.

• Saint Louis was ranked for four weeks in the 2021-22 season.

• St. Bonaventure was ranked for the first three weeks in the 2021-22 season.

• VCU was ranked in the first three polls of the 2019-20 season.

• Davidson was ranked for one week in the 2021-22 season.

• Richmond was ranked for two weeks in the 2021-22 season.

Here’s the last time other A-10 teams have been ranked: George Washington (2016); UMass (2014); Saint Joseph’s (2004); La Salle (1990); Duquesne (1972); and Fordham (1971).

George Mason has never been ranked. Loyola has not been ranked since joining the A-10 in the 2022-23 season.

5. Overall record: Dayton has the second-highest win total and second-best winning percentage among teams that have been in the A-10 for the last eight seasons but ranks third if you include Loyola, which has been in the A-10 for three seasons. 1. VCU, 181-82 (.699).

2. Loyola is 182-87 (.677)

3. Dayton, 172-83 (.675).

4. St. Bonaventure, 158-94 (.627).

5. Saint Louis, 153-103 (.598).

6. Davidson, 149-81 (.596).

7. George Mason, 145-106 (.578).

8. Richmond, 135-119 (.531).

9. Duquesne, 129-115 (.529).

10. Rhode Island, 129-118 (.522).

11. Saint Joseph’s, 111-139 (.444).

12. George Washington, 105-138 (.432).

13. La Salle, 103-145 (.415);

14. Fordham, 98-141 (.410).

6. A-10 record: Dayton has the most A-10 regular-season victories and best winning percentage in the past eight seasons. 1: Dayton, 100-42 (.704).

2. VCU, 98-42 (.700).

3. St. Bonaventure, 86-54 (.614).

4. Loyola, 31-23 (.574).

5. Davidson, 78-59 (.569).

6. Saint Louis, 77-59 (.566).

7. George Mason, 75-63 (.543).

8. Richmond, 72-65 (.526).

9. Rhode Island, 67-76 (.472).

10. Duquesne, 64-75 (.460).

11. Saint Joseph’s, 54-84 (.391).

12. George Washington, 51-82 (.383).

13. La Salle, 50-93 (.350).

14. Fordham 40-99 (.288).

7: A-10 tournament record: Dayton has lost its first A-10 tournament game four times in seven A-10 tournament appearances over the last eight seasons.

1: VCU, 12-5 (.706).

2: Saint Louis, 11-6 (.647).

3: Davidson, 9-6 (.600).

4: St. Bonaventure, 9-6 (.600).

5: Richmond, 7-6 (.538).

6: Saint Joseph’s, 9-8 (.529).

7: George Mason, 7-7 (.500).

8: Duquesne, 5-6 (.455).

9: Rhode Island, 5-7 (.417).

10: La Salle, 5-7 (.417).

11: Fordham, 5-7 (.417).

12: Dayton, 4-7 (.364).

13: George Washington, 4-8 (.333).

14: Loyola Chicago, 1-3 (.250).