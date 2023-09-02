Dayton blanked by Illinois State in season opener

The Dayton Flyers suffered their third straight lopsided loss to a Missouri Valley Football Conference team, falling 41-0 to Illinois State in the 2023 season opener Saturday in Normal, Ill.

Dayton lost 49-16 to Youngstown State last season and 55-3 to Southern Illinois in 2021. It beat an MVFC team, Indiana State, 42-35 to open the 2019 season.

Dayton has now been shut out in consecutive seasons after going decades without a shutout loss. Butler ended Dayton’s 501-game scoring streak last season.

Trevor Andrews, a 1998 UD graduate who got the job in December when Chamberlin retired after a 14-year run as head coach.

Illinois State built a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first two drives. The Redbirds extended their lead to 21-0 when a high snap on a Dayton punt attempt resulted in the ball rolling into the endzone and being recovered for a touchdown with 53 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mason Blakemore ran 73 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to give Illinois State a 28-0 lead, and it added a field goal to take a 31-0 halftime lead.

Sam Webster missed field goals of 39 and 42 yards in the first half. The Flyers punted on all six of their possessions in the second half.

Illinois State outgained Dayton 473-203. Quarterback Zack Annexstad completed 23 of 30 for 255 yards.

Dante Casciola started at quarterback for Dayton and split time with Cole Dow. Casciola completed 7 of 11 passes for 43 yards. Dow completed 10 of 20 passes for 63 yards and rushed 12 times for 54 yards.

Michael Neel led Dayton running backs with 18 carries for 54 yards.

Dayton plays Central State at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 at Welcome Stadium in its home opener.