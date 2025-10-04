Dayton blows 28-0 lead at Morehead but still improves to 2-0 in PFL

Dayton (4-1) won its fourth straight game and improved to 2-0 in the Pioneer Football League.

Morehead State (2-4, 0-2) lost to Dayton for the first time since 2022. It beat Dayton 14-6 in 2024 and 31-7 in 2023.

Dayton built a 28-0 halftime lead on two touchdown runs by Luke Hansen and touchdown passes from Gavin Lochow to Donovan Weatherly and Bryce Schondelmyer to Lochow.

Morehead State tied the game with four touchdowns in the third quarter.

After a 1-yard touchdown run by Isaac Stopke on Morehead State’s first drive of the second half, it recovered an onside kick. It cut Dayton’s lead to 28-14 on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Patterson to Ryan Upp.

Patterson then threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Cannon Dinger with 6:17 left in the third.

Morehead State tied the game at 28-28 when Sidney Webb returned a Dayton fumble for a touchdown with 2:36 remaining in the third.

Morehead State had a chance to take the lead with 4:51 left in the third, but Dayton’s Vincent Firenze blocked a 41-yard field-goal attempt.

Following the blocked kick, Dayton began its only scoring drive of the second half. Hackett ran the ball five straight times to end the drive, scoring on the final carry.

Morehead State gained one yard on its final drive.

Hackett led Dayton with 92 yards on 22 carries. Schondelmyer completed 18 of 26 passes for 221 yards. Weatherly caught four passes for 76 yards.

Dayton returns to action at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Valparaiso (1-4, 0-1).