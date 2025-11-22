Dayton builts 24-point halftime lead against North Carolina Central

The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 27 points in the first half and took a 44-20 lead into halftime against North Carolina Central on Saturday at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton shot 53% (17 of 35) from the field. North Carolina Central shot 35% (8 of 23).
Big run: Dayton outscored North Carolina Central 20-2 from the 13:50 mark to the 7:44 mark, turning a 7-7 tie into a 27-9 lead.
Improved number: Dayton committed three turnovers in the half after turning the ball over 25 times Wednesday in a 77-71 overtime victory at Marquette.
Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting in 10 minutes for Dayton in the half.
Jacob Conner made 2 of 3 3-pointers and scored six points in 11 minutes.
The backboard alley oop from Javon Bennett to De’Shayne Montgomery one of many highlights for Dayton in the first half. It leads 44-20. pic.twitter.com/RXAz67bRPC— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 22, 2025
About the Author