Dayton builts 24-point halftime lead against North Carolina Central

Dayton's De'Shayne Montgomery scores in the first half against North Carolina Central on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

35 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers led by as many as 27 points in the first half and took a 44-20 lead into halftime against North Carolina Central on Saturday at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton shot 53% (17 of 35) from the field. North Carolina Central shot 35% (8 of 23).

Big run: Dayton outscored North Carolina Central 20-2 from the 13:50 mark to the 7:44 mark, turning a 7-7 tie into a 27-9 lead.

Improved number: Dayton committed three turnovers in the half after turning the ball over 25 times Wednesday in a 77-71 overtime victory at Marquette.

Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas scored six points on 2-of-3 shooting in 10 minutes for Dayton in the half.

Jacob Conner made 2 of 3 3-pointers and scored six points in 11 minutes.

