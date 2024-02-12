BreakingNews
Dayton climbs in AP poll despite loss to VCU

Flyers are 19-4 with seven games left in regular season

Credit: David Jablonski

After a week that saw that saw the 10 bottom teams in the Associated Press top-25 poll go 1-1, the Dayton Flyers moved from No. 18 to No. 16 in the latest poll on Monday. That matches Dayton’s highest ranking this season.

Last week, Dayton (19-4, 9-2) split two road games. It won 94-79 at Saint Joseph’s (16-8, 6-5) on Tuesday and lost 49-47 at Virginia Commonwealth (16-8, 8-3) on Friday.

Seventeen of the top-25 teams lost at least once last week. Dayton passed Kentucky, which fell from No. 17 to No. 22, and Wisconsin, which fell from No. 11 to No. 20 after two losses.

This is the fifth straight week Dayton has ranked in the top 25. Dayton first received a top 25 vote in the Dec. 11 poll and then received two votes in the following two polls on Dec. 18 and Dec. 25. The Flyers received three votes on Jan. 1. On Jan. 8. they ranked as high as No. 17 on one ballot and appeared on 30 of the 63 ballots.

Dayton moved into the top 25 at No. 23 on Jan. 15 for the first time this season and climbed into the top 20 at No. 16 on Jan. 22 for the first time since 2020. It dropped to No. 21 after losing 69-64 at Richmond on Jan. 27 and then climbed to No. 18 after victories at home against George Washington and St. Bonaventure.

This week, Dayton plays two home games, facing Duquesne at 7 p.m. Tuesday at UD Arena and Fordham at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In other rankings, Dayton is No. 18 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (down one from last week), No. 22 on Haslametrics.com (down two), No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches poll (down one), No. 25 on BartTorvik.com (down four), No. 22 on KenPom.com (up two) and No. 26 in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (down one).

