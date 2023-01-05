Dayton continues A-10 dominance with 20-point win vs. Saint Joseph’s

Stars of the game: DaRon Holmes II scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He has scored at least 20 points in six straight games.

R.J. Blakney scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He tied the career high he scored last season against Virginia Tech. He made 5 of 5 3-pointers in that game and 4 of 6 3-pointers in this game.

Stat of the game: Dayton made a season-best 50% of its 3-point attempts (10 of 20).

Looking ahead: Dayton plays at Fordham (12-3, 0-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Fordham lost 82-79 at Rhode Island on Wednesday.

HALFTIME RECAP

The Flyers ended the first half on a 19-5 run to build a 38-30 halftime lead. Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Blakney and Holmes each scored 10 points for Dayton. Blakney scored seven points in a row for Dayton in a three-minute span late in the half.

Key stat: Dayton shot 53.8% (14 of 26) from the field, while Saint Joseph’s shot 34.3% (12 of 35).

Big run: Dayton trailed 25-19 with 8:53 to play when it began a 12-0 run. It scored the first seven points in the run in 57 seconds. The Hawks didn’t score for five minutes.

Familiar name: Lynn Greer III, who played in 10 games last season for Dayton before transferring to Saint Joseph’s, started the first 13 games for Saint Joseph’s but did not start this game. He played 11 minutes off the bench in the first half and was booed by the student section when he entered the game.

Rotation news: For the fourth straight game, Dayton has only eight players available: seven scholarship players plus walk-on Brady Uhl, the only player who did not see action in the first half. Malachi Smith, Kobe Elvis, Richard Amaefule and walk-on Ty Locklear are on the bench in sweatsuits because of injuries.