Dayton controls first half against Georgetown in ESPN Events Invitational

Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers, while Georgetown made 3 of 8.

Big run: Dayton outscored Georgetown 10-0 from the 16:50 mark to the 14:56 mark, turning a 3-1 deficit into an 11-3 lead.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 36-21 at the 4:19 mark.

Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas scored six points for Dayton on 3-of-4 shooting.

Free-throw edge: Dayton made 11 of 13 free throws. Georgetown made 6 of 8.

Looking ahead: Dayton will No. 9 Brigham Young at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the championship game if it beats Georgetown, or it will play the Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. if it loses to Georgetown.

BYU beat Miami 72-62 in the earlier game Friday.