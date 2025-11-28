Dayton controls first half against Georgetown in ESPN Events Invitational

Dayton's Malcolm Thomas dunks in the first half against Georgetown on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at the State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Dayton's Malcolm Thomas dunks in the first half against Georgetown on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, at the State Farm Field House in Kissimmee, Fla. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports
By
1 hour ago
X

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Dayton Flyers led Georgetown by as many as 15 points in the first half and took a 40-31 lead into halftime Thursday in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers, while Georgetown made 3 of 8.

Big run: Dayton outscored Georgetown 10-0 from the 16:50 mark to the 14:56 mark, turning a 3-1 deficit into an 11-3 lead.

Biggest lead: Dayton led 36-21 at the 4:19 mark.

Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas scored six points for Dayton on 3-of-4 shooting.

Free-throw edge: Dayton made 11 of 13 free throws. Georgetown made 6 of 8.

Looking ahead: Dayton will No. 9 Brigham Young at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the championship game if it beats Georgetown, or it will play the Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. if it loses to Georgetown.

BYU beat Miami 72-62 in the earlier game Friday.

In Other News
1
Burrow back for today’s Bengals game: What to know as team faces Ravens
2
A slugfest: The last time Middletown, St. Xavier played on the gridiron
3
High school football: Bishop Watterson ‘a great opportunity’ for...
4
High school football: 4 things to know before the state semifinals
5
Wayne star Jamier Brown provides meals as part of first NIL function

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.