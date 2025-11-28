Dayton controls first half against Georgetown in ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Dayton Flyers led Georgetown by as many as 15 points in the first half and took a 40-31 lead into halftime Thursday in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational at the State Farm Field House.
Here’s a quick recap of the half:
Key player: De’Shayne Montgomery led Dayton with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton made 5 of 14 3-pointers, while Georgetown made 3 of 8.
Big run: Dayton outscored Georgetown 10-0 from the 16:50 mark to the 14:56 mark, turning a 3-1 deficit into an 11-3 lead.
Biggest lead: Dayton led 36-21 at the 4:19 mark.
Bench contributions: Malcolm Thomas scored six points for Dayton on 3-of-4 shooting.
Free-throw edge: Dayton made 11 of 13 free throws. Georgetown made 6 of 8.
Looking ahead: Dayton will No. 9 Brigham Young at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the championship game if it beats Georgetown, or it will play the Miami Hurricanes at 7 p.m. if it loses to Georgetown.
BYU beat Miami 72-62 in the earlier game Friday.
Malcolm Thomas gave Dayton a 15-point lead. It’s now 36-23 at 3:40. Flyers 12-26 FG, including 5-12 from 3. pic.twitter.com/CzuEK6C05W— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) November 28, 2025
