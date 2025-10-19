Dayton controls second half in exhibition victory against Penn State

The Dayton Flyers dominated the second half and beat Penn State 78-62 at UD Arena on Sunday in the first of two exhibition games before the regular season begins Nov. 3.
Here’s a quick recap of the game:
What it means: Dayton won an exhibition game against a Division I team for the first time in recent memory. The Flyers lost to Ohio State in 2023 and to Xavier last season.
Star of the game: Cal State Northridge transfer Keonte Jones, one of eight newcomers on the Dayton roster, led the Flyers with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting.
Other contributors: Amaël L’Etang had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Dayton.
Javon Bennett made 3 of 6 3-pointers and scored nine points.
Stat of the game: Dayton shot 26% (7 of 27) from 3-point range but 65.7% (23 of 35) from 2-point range.
Turning point: Dayton led from start to finish after building a 5-0 lead but had a slim 34-29 halftime lead. It then opened the second half with a 20-5 run, building a 54-34 lead. It led by as many as 27 points.
Injury news: Rutgers transfer Jordan Derkack and freshman guard Jaron McKie were not in uniform. Derkack tweaked something in practice and was held out as a precaution, according to a UD spokesman. McKie had his arm in a sling as he watched from the bench.
Lineup news: Dayton started three returning players (Bennett, Jacob Conner and L’Etang) and two newcomers (Jones and De’Shayne Montgomery).
Looking ahead: Dayton plays Bowling Green at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at UD Arena in its second exhibition game. The game will not be televised or streamed.
About the Author