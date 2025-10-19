Dayton controls second half in exhibition victory against Penn State

What it means: Dayton won an exhibition game against a Division I team for the first time in recent memory. The Flyers lost to Ohio State in 2023 and to Xavier last season. Star of the game: Cal State Northridge transfer Keonte Jones, one of eight newcomers on the Dayton roster, led the Flyers with 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Other contributors: Amaël L’Etang had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Dayton.

Javon Bennett made 3 of 6 3-pointers and scored nine points.