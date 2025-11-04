Dayton dominates A-10 women’s soccer awards after 10-0 regular season

Dayton Flyers women’s soccer coach Eric Golz won the Atlantic 10 Conference Coach of the Year award for the first time Tuesday in his ninth season with the program.
Dayton dominated the awards.
• Kyra Karfonta was named the defensive player of the year.
• Batoul Reda won the goalkeeper of the year award.
• Liv Grenda was named the top midfielder.
Reda, Karfonta, Grenda and forward Laney Smith made the A-10 first team.
Forward Karli Ferguson, midfielder Molly Russell and defenders Lauren Fields, Bre Mendoza and Ella Raimondi made the second team.
Ky Hau-Golden, Emery Newlin and Caroline Schork made the all-rookie team.
Grenda, Raimondi and Reda made the all-defensive team.
Golz coached Dayton 13-3-2 record in the regular season and a perfect 10-0 mark in A-10 play.
Dayton won its first A-10 regular-season title since 2013 and became the first 10-0 A-10 champion since Saint Louis in 2018. The Flyers ended a three-year run by Saint Louis, which won the outright title in 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Dayton has the No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament and beat No. 8 La Salle 3-1 in the quarterfinals Friday. It plays No. 6 Fordham (10-6-3) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Baujan Field.
No. 4 Rhode Island plays at No. 2 Saint Louis in the other semifinal. The championship game will take place at noon Sunday on the campus of the highest remaining seed.
First perfect season since 2004 ✅— Dayton Women's Soccer (@DaytonWSoccer) November 4, 2025
100 wins at Dayton ✅ @atlantic10 Coach of the Year ✅
Congratulations Coach Golz, the 2025 A-10 Coach of the Year!#UDWSOC // #GoFlyers pic.twitter.com/I0u55WU6uG
