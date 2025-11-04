Dayton dominates A-10 women’s soccer awards after 10-0 regular season

• Kyra Karfonta was named the defensive player of the year.

• Batoul Reda won the goalkeeper of the year award.

• Liv Grenda was named the top midfielder.

Reda, Karfonta, Grenda and forward Laney Smith made the A-10 first team.

Forward Karli Ferguson, midfielder Molly Russell and defenders Lauren Fields, Bre Mendoza and Ella Raimondi made the second team.

Ky Hau-Golden, Emery Newlin and Caroline Schork made the all-rookie team.

Grenda, Raimondi and Reda made the all-defensive team.

Golz coached Dayton 13-3-2 record in the regular season and a perfect 10-0 mark in A-10 play.

Dayton won its first A-10 regular-season title since 2013 and became the first 10-0 A-10 champion since Saint Louis in 2018. The Flyers ended a three-year run by Saint Louis, which won the outright title in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Dayton has the No. 1 seed in the A-10 tournament and beat No. 8 La Salle 3-1 in the quarterfinals Friday. It plays No. 6 Fordham (10-6-3) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Baujan Field.

No. 4 Rhode Island plays at No. 2 Saint Louis in the other semifinal. The championship game will take place at noon Sunday on the campus of the highest remaining seed.