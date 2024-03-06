Dayton dominates final nine minutes to build double-digit halftime lead vs. Saint Louis

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — The No. 25 Dayton Flyers outscored Saint Louis 28-10 in the last nine minutes of the first half to build a 49-35 halftime lead on Tuesday at Chaifetz Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: DaRon Holmes II scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Nate Santos and Koby Brea each scored 10.

Key stat: Dayton made 8 of 17 3-pointers (47.1%). Santos made 2 of 2. Brea made 2 of 3.

Big run: Dayton trailed 25-21 with 9:12 to play. A free throw by Holmes started an 11-0 run. Dayton took its first lead, 27-25, on a 3-pointer by Brea at the 7:38 mark.

Kobe Elvis scored the final five points in the run, two on free throws after Saint Louis was called for an intentional foul and then on a 3-pointer.

Rotation news: With Javon Bennett sidelined by a thumb injury and Zimi Nwokeji not at the game for undisclosed reasons, Dayton had eight scholarship players available.

Brady Uhl, a former walk-on awarded a scholarship this semester, played 10 minutes in the half. He had played 17 minutes all season. Uhl made his first 3-point attempt before missing his next two.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

