Dayton dominates first half against Rhode Island

Key player: DaRon Holmes II scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He had five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Key stat: Dayton bounced back from its third-worst 3-point shooting performance of the season (8 of 28 against Saint Louis on Tuesday) by shooting 56.3% in the first half. Javon Bennett, who was 1 of 8 on Tuesday, mad 3 of 4. Koby Brea made 3 of 3.

Big run: Dayton turned a 24-15 lead into a 39-15 lead at the 5:37 mark with a 15-0 run in a four-minute stretch.

Archie Miller’s return: There was a brief acknowledgement of Miller, the second-year Rhode Island coach, during pregame introductions in his first game at UD Arena since his final game with the Flyers in 2017. Most fans cheered. There were some boos. Miller did not react. Introductions for Dayton began immediately.

Miller’s wife Morgan sat behind the Rhode Island bench with his brother Sean Miller, the head coach at Xavier.

Miller received a coach’s box warning for venturing onto the court and almost running into Brea at the 3-point line.

A short and sweet welcome back to UD Arena for Archie Miller. pic.twitter.com/nzx8pRVIrL — David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) January 20, 2024