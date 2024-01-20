Dayton dominates first half against Rhode Island

Credit: David Jablonski

Credit: David Jablonski

Sports
By
50 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Flyers opened the game with an 11-0 run, made 9 of 16 3-pointers and built a 47-27 halftime lead against Rhode Island on Saturday afternoon at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the half:

Key player: DaRon Holmes II scored 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He had five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Key stat: Dayton bounced back from its third-worst 3-point shooting performance of the season (8 of 28 against Saint Louis on Tuesday) by shooting 56.3% in the first half. Javon Bennett, who was 1 of 8 on Tuesday, mad 3 of 4. Koby Brea made 3 of 3.

Big run: Dayton turned a 24-15 lead into a 39-15 lead at the 5:37 mark with a 15-0 run in a four-minute stretch.

Archie Miller’s return: There was a brief acknowledgement of Miller, the second-year Rhode Island coach, during pregame introductions in his first game at UD Arena since his final game with the Flyers in 2017. Most fans cheered. There were some boos. Miller did not react. Introductions for Dayton began immediately.

Miller’s wife Morgan sat behind the Rhode Island bench with his brother Sean Miller, the head coach at Xavier.

Miller received a coach’s box warning for venturing onto the court and almost running into Brea at the 3-point line.

In Other News
1
Oakwood tops Carlisle, stays atop SWBL Buckeye
2
Coveted transfer safety Caleb Downs picks Ohio State
3
Archdeacon: Wright State falls flat in home loss to Green Bay
4
Ohio State Buckeyes: Caitlin Clark show coming to Columbus on Sunday
5
Wright State needs win against Milwaukee to avoid Wisconsin sweep

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top