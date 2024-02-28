Dayton dominates first half to build double-digit lead against Davidson

The No. 21 Dayton Flyers took control with a 22-4 run and built a 40-21 halftime lead against Davidson on Tuesday night in the second-to-last home game of the season at UD Arena.

Here’s a quick recap of the first half:

Key players: Koby Brea made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 14 points. He entered the game as the nation’s leading 3-point shooter (73 of 150, 48.7%).

Enoch Cheeks added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Key stat: Dayton shot 60.7% from the field (17 of 28). It made 12 of 15 2-point shots.

Turning point: Dayton trailed 8-4 after five minutes. A 3-pointer by Brea at the 14:47 mark started a 10-0 run. Dayton extended its lead to 28-12 at the 7:01 mark. It was a 22-4 run over an eight-minute stretch.

Good defense: Davidson shot 31.2% from the field (9 of 28) and made 1 of 10 3-pointers.

