Dayton dominates first half to build double-digit lead against Davidson

The No. 21 Dayton Flyers took control with a 22-4 run and built a 40-21 halftime lead against Davidson on Tuesday night in the second-to-last home game of the season at UD Arena.
Here’s a quick recap of the first half:
Key players: Koby Brea made 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 14 points. He entered the game as the nation’s leading 3-point shooter (73 of 150, 48.7%).
Enoch Cheeks added 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Key stat: Dayton shot 60.7% from the field (17 of 28). It made 12 of 15 2-point shots.
Turning point: Dayton trailed 8-4 after five minutes. A 3-pointer by Brea at the 14:47 mark started a 10-0 run. Dayton extended its lead to 28-12 at the 7:01 mark. It was a 22-4 run over an eight-minute stretch.
Good defense: Davidson shot 31.2% from the field (9 of 28) and made 1 of 10 3-pointers.
Koby Brea 2-3 from 3. Dayton leads 26-12 at 7:47. Matt McKillop calls timeout. Dayton on a 22-4 run. pic.twitter.com/64QyCLg99B— David Jablonski (@DavidPJablonski) February 28, 2024
About the Author