Dayton dominates second half to rout Bowling Green in second exhibition game

What it means: Dayton followed a 78-62 victory against Penn State on Oct. 19 with another rout. This was its first game against Bowling Green since December 2014. The Flyers have won 16 straight games against Mid-American Conference teams, though this victory doesn’t count for that streak.

The Falcons finished 0-2 in exhibition play. They lost 75-66 at Michigan State on Thursday.

Star of the game: Javon Bennett scored 25 points for Dayton. He made 5 of 9 3-pointers.

Key stat: Dayton made 2 of 14 3-pointers in the first half and 9 of 17 in the second half, finishing at 35%.

Turning point: Bowling Green led 45-43 with 11:49 to play. Dayton scored the next six points and led the rest of the way. The Flyers put the game away with a 12-0 run that started at the 7:07 mark.

Lineup news: Dayton started the same five players who started against Penn State: Bennett; Keonte Jones; De’Shayne Montgomery; Amaël L’Etang; and Jacob Conner.

Bench news: Jordan Derkack missed his second straight game with an injury. Adam Njie, who Dayton announced Sunday would be sidelined because of potential eligibility issues, was on the bench but not in uniform.

Looking ahead: Dayton opens the season at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 against Canisius.