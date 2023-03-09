Dayton down at least one player for A-10 quarterfinal

Guard Kobe Elvis, who injured his knee on the final play of the game Friday at Saint Louis after running into teammate Mustapha Amzil, was not in uniform as his teammates warmed up at the Barclays Center.

Guard Mike Sharavjamts, who said Tuesday he would not be able to play Thursday, is in uniform. He warmed while wearing a brace on his right knee. He also was hurt Friday at Saint Louis.