Dayton down at least one player for A-10 quarterfinal

The Dayton Flyers will be without at least one player in their 4 p.m. game Thursday against Saint Joseph’s in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.
Guard Kobe Elvis, who injured his knee on the final play of the game Friday at Saint Louis after running into teammate Mustapha Amzil, was not in uniform as his teammates warmed up at the Barclays Center.
Guard Mike Sharavjamts, who said Tuesday he would not be able to play Thursday, is in uniform. He warmed while wearing a brace on his right knee. He also was hurt Friday at Saint Louis.
Elvis, the team’s fourth-leading scorer, has played in the last 12 games after missing 12 games from November into January with a knee injury suffered during the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Sharavjamts missed one game Feb. 22 at Massachusetts because of an illness.
