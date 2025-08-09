Dayton Dragons can’t find key 2-out hit in 6-1 loss to Lake County

“We got opportunities — we got to get a hit,“ Dragons manager Vince Harrison Jr. said. ”A lot of those rallies started with two outs, kind of a tough spot, but we have to try to apply more pressure earlier. We had some opportunities to score runs with less than two outs. We didn’t put the ball in play. That changes the way the game’s played after that."

The last-place Dragons (12-25 second half, 33-69 overall) are 5-11 this season against the Captains, who outhit the Dragons 13-8. The best the Dragons can do is split the series with games left on Saturday and Sunday. They have yet to win a series this season and have split five six-game series.

“We’re trying to get better every day and trying to improve in all areas to be able to be competitive when it comes to game time,” Harrison Jr. said.

Lake County starter Caden Favors retired the first 11 Dragons before Anthony Stephan singled with two outs in the fourth. Carter Graham followed with another single and Carlos Sanchez walked to load the bases. But Peyton Stovall flew out to left field and the Captains kept their 2-0 lead.

The Dragons had another chance in the fifth. With two outs, Ariel Almonte singled, Yerlin Confidan walked and Johnny Ascanio reached on an error to load the bases. This time Stephan flew out to center.

The Captains (24-16, 59-47) blew the game open with a four-run sixth. They loaded the bases with one out. Jaison Chourio hit a two-run single and Ralphy Velazquez hit a two-run double.

The Dragons only run came in the sixth. Graham and Sanchez led off with singles and moved to second and third on a throwing error. Stovall grounded out to score Graham. But Ryan McCrystal and Jack Moss struck out to end the rally.

The Dragons loaded the bases again in the eighth with two outs on a Graham walk, Stovall single and Moss infield single. But Almonte struck out.

Jose Montero (5-4) started for the Dragons and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks. Irvin Machuca relieved to start the sixth and couldn’t finish the inning, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk. Graham Osman got the final out and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings.

Starting Monday the Dragons will have four more chances to win a series. They go to Lansing next week, then home for Peoria, on the road to Fort Wayne and home against Lansing to finish the season.