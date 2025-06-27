Dayton Dragons comeback bid falls short at Lansing, 3-game win streak snapped

Dylan Simmons did an outstanding job of giving the Dragons quality innings of long relief. Simmons entered the game with two outs in the first inning and departed in the fifth, having allowed just two base runners in his outing that last three and two-thirds innings. He left a runner at first with one out in the fifth and the runner eventually scored.

The Dragons got on the board in the third when Johnny Ascanio belted a solo home run to right field, his second homer of the year.

Lansing led 8-1 before the Dragons posted a big inning in the sixth to cut the deficit to three at 8-5. Yerlin Confidan had a two-run triple in the inning and Leo Balcazar had a run-scoring single.

Lansing added a run in the bottom of the sixth and took a 9-5 lead to the ninth inning. The Dragons drew a pair of walks before Anthony Stephan delivered a two-run double to make it 9-7 and bring the tying run to the plate. But Carlos Jorge popped out to shortstop to end the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Stephan had two doubles and two RBI. Confidan’s two-run triple gave him nine RBI in his last four games as he has gone 11 for 18 (.611).

Dayton reliever Cody Adcock tossed two scoreless innings to continue a strong month for the right-hander. He has allowed just two runs in his last 10 innings on the mound.