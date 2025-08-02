Dayton Dragons drop another 1-run game in West Michigan, fall to Whitecaps 4-3

West Michigan scored two runs in the first inning for the second straight night to take an early lead on the Dragons. Dragons starting pitcher Brian Edgington left the game with one out in the first inning after facing five batters and throwing 27 pitches. He was replaced by Graham Osman, who gave the Dragons 4 2/3 innings of quality relief, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. The Whitecaps scored in the seventh against Dayton reliever Dylan Simmons to make it 4-0.

The Dragons got back to within striking distance with two runs in the top of the eighth inning. The rally began with a base hit by Victor Acosta followed by a walk to Peyton Stovall. With one out, Anthony Stephan singled to right field to drive in Acosta and move Stovall to third, cutting the deficit to 4-1. Carlos Sanchez grounded into a fielder’s choice as Stovall scored to make it 4-2. Johnny Ascanio walked to put runners at first and second with two outs, but Ryan McCrystal flied to short left field to end the inning.

Still trailing 4-2 in the ninth, Dayton’s John Michael Faile opened the inning with a single to right and was replaced by pinch runner Carlos Jorge. After Ariel Almonte lined out hard to center and Acosta struck out, Stovall doubled down the left field line to drive in Jorge and make it 4-3, putting the tying run at second base with two outs. But Carter Graham flied out to end the game.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Stephan had an RBI single and two walks. Acosta had two hits and scored a run.