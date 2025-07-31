Dayton Dragons drop early lead, Whitecaps score four runs in seventh inning to earn 6-3 victory

In the fourth inning, the Dragons scored two more runs. Victor Acosta walked, went to second on a single by Peyton Stovall, and scored on John Michael Faile’s single. Stovall scored on a sacrifice fly by Ariel Almonte to make it 3-0.

The Whitecaps scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull to within a run at 3-2 going to the seventh.

West Michigan scored quickly in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game, and then loaded the bases with two outs, tied 3-3. Jack Penney delivered a two-out, two-run single against Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney (3-4) to make it 5-3, and another run scored on an error, the first by the Dragons over their last eight games. Dayton did not advance a runner past first base over the final five innings of the game.

Hurney endured a rough seventh inning and was charged with the loss. Hurney worked two innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on five hits with two strikeouts.

Dayton starter Nick Sando pitched well, working five good innings while allowing just three hits and one run with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Dragons were limited to six hits. Anthony Stephan had a double and bunt single to lead the Dragons.