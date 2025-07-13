Dayton Dragons drop fourth straight, falling 8-3 at Beloit in final game before break

Beloit scored four runs in the first inning against Dayton starting pitcher Nestor Lorant to take a quick 4-0 lead. Beloit had four hits in the inning including a two-run home run by Brock Vradenburg.

The Dragons trailed 5-0 as they came to bat in the top of the fifth inning and did not yet have a hit in the game. But they collected three hits and scored two runs in the fifth to pull to within three at 5-2. John Michael Faile doubled off the fence in left for the Dragons first hit of the game, and Jack Moss followed with a run-scoring single. After a ground-rule double off the bat Carlos Jorge that moved Moss to third, Moss scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-2.

But Beloit responded with two runs in the bottom of the fifth and one more in the sixth to build their lead to 8-2. The Dragons closed out the scoring in the ninth on a run-scoring single by Anthony Stephan.

The Dragons bullpen had an effective day. Cody Adcock, Irvin Machuca, and Will Cannon combined for four innings, allowing no hits and one unearned run. But Lorant, the Dayton starter, surrendered 10 hits in four innings, giving up seven runs (six earned) as his record fell to 0-7 on the year.

The Dragons finished the day with seven hits. Faile and Jorge each had a double.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-13, 28-57), and all 12 Midwest League teams, will have four consecutive days off beginning Monday.

The next Dayton home game is scheduled for 7:05 pm Friday against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark.