Dayton Dragons fall to South Bend Cubs 6-2, drop eighth straight game

South Bend responded with a run in the top of the second to cut the Dayton lead to 2-1. In the fourth, with Dayton still leading 2-1, the Cubs worked three walks against Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant to load the bases before Reggie Preciado delivered a three-run double down the left field line to give South Bend a 4-2 lead. The Cubs added another run against Lorant in the inning and then scored one run against Dayton reliever Jonah Hurney in the fifth to make it 6-2.

Neither team scored over the final four innings of the game. The Dragons threatened in the ninth, putting runners at first and third with one out, with the tying run in the on deck circle, but the Cubs worked out of the jam.

Lorant (0-8) lasted just three and two-thirds innings, allowing five runs on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts to take the loss. Hurney followed Lorant and worked three and one-third innings, allowing one run on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Cody Adcock pitched the final two innings for the Dragons without allowing a run. He surrendered one hit with one strikeout. It was a good night for the Dayton bullpen as Hurney and Adcock combined to work five and one-third innings and allow just one run.

The Dragons collected eight hits. Ariel Almonte was 3 for 4 with a double. The Dragons had three extra base hits in the game including the first inning triple by Jorge and double by Sanchez after they had picked up only two extra base hits in total over the first three games of the homestand.