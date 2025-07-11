Dayton Dragons game at Beloit postponed due to inclement weather

Sports
By Staff Report
51 minutes ago
X

The Dayton Dragons game at Beloit was postponed due to rain on Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Midwest League game has been rescheduled for Saturday, July 12 as part of a doubleheader in Beloit.

ExploreArchdeacon: Dayton Dragons one of the most celebrated minor league clubs in baseball history

The first game on Saturday will start at 5:35 pm (EDT). Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games.

The Dragons (7-10, 28-54) continue their six-game series in Beloit, Wisconsin against the Sky Carp (9-8, 39-44) on Friday night at 7:05 pm (EDT). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports WONE 980-AM.

The next Dayton home game is scheduled for at 7:05 pm on Friday, July 18 against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark.

Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2.

