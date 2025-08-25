Dayton Dragons: Graham named Midwest League Player of the Week

Graham hit .467 (7 for 15) with two doubles and two runs batted in five appearances last week. He also drew three walks and stole three bases. The Dragons won all six games during the week, extending their winning streak to a season-high seven games.

Graham has been hot in August, batting .343 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and a .927 OPS.

Graham, an eighth round pick the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, played collegiately at Stanford.

Dayton begins a six-game road trip in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

The Dragons return to Dayton for their final home series of the season with the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, Sept. 2.