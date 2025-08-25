Dayton Dragons: Graham named Midwest League Player of the Week

The infielder hit .467 with two doubles and two RBIs last week
Dayton's Carter Graham flexes for the bullpen after a third-inning double Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark. JEFF GILBERT/CONTRIBUTED

Dayton's Carter Graham flexes for the bullpen after a third-inning double Saturday night at Day Air Ballpark. JEFF GILBERT/CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Staff Report
46 minutes ago
X

Dayton Dragons infielder Carter Graham was named Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of August 18-24, the team announced Monday.

ExploreSeventh heaven: Dragons win in walk off again, extend win streak to 7

Graham hit .467 (7 for 15) with two doubles and two runs batted in five appearances last week. He also drew three walks and stole three bases. The Dragons won all six games during the week, extending their winning streak to a season-high seven games.

Graham has been hot in August, batting .343 with two home runs, 10 RBIs and a .927 OPS.

Dragons pitcher Nick Sando slides to try catch a popup in front of charging third baseman Carter Graham. JEFF GILBERT/CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Graham, an eighth round pick the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, played collegiately at Stanford.

Dayton begins a six-game road trip in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.

Explorehttps://www.daytondailynews.com/sports/six-and-counting-dragons-season-of-struggles-finds-new-life/OUJI4YGD5NFZXH345JN7P2XUBM/

The Dragons return to Dayton for their final home series of the season with the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

In Other News
1
Who’s your pick? Vote for the Dayton Daily News Athlete of the Week
2
Ask Hal: Could the Reds sign Kyle Schwarber?
3
Springboro grad one of three captains for 2025 Dayton football team
4
Analysis: Bengals 53-man roster projection
5
Xenia resident takes third place in world Yo Yo championships

About the Author

Staff Report