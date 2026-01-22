Dayton Dragons: Julio Morillo comes full circle in return as manager

“This year’s going to be very fun,” Morillo said. “It’s a very good place to be as a coach, and a player too, with the support from the fans and everyone around the Dayton area.”

Morillo, who is from Venezuela, managed the Reds Low-A affiliate in Daytona in the Florida State League in 2023 and 2024. He coached with the Reds AAA team in Louisville in 2026. This past fall he managed Peoria in the Arizona Fall League with players from Major League teams, including the Reds.

“Every level teaches you something new,” Morillo said. “My end goal is to have an opportunity to manage in the big leagues, but that’s just the goal.”

This summer Morillo’s goal is to take the next step in his development and oversee the development of the players, some of whom will be players he managed in Daytona. He values good communication.

“Obviously the main priority is going to be our players’ development along with the coaching staff that we have and having good communication with them,” he said. “The common goal is to develop the best players we can so they can go out and perform and eventually play in Cincinnati.”

Morillo is pleased to welcome back pitching coach Willie Blair and hitting coach Troy Gingrich from last year’s team. Blair was Morillo’s pitching coach for two years in Daytona.

“Willie keeps me calm during the game in the communication,” Morillo said. “What I appreciate a lot is he’s not afraid to have a tough conversation. He’s always open to sit down and talk to you about his view of things. I respect that.”

Morillo worked with Gingrich for the first time in a January camp last week. They talked about how Gingrich likes to prepare his hitters.

“I’m looking forward to working with Troy,” Morillo said. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about him. The players talk highly about him too. It’s just going to make my job easier knowing those guys have been there already, and they’re the caliber of coaches that we need to achieve our goals.”

The Dragons will operate with four coaches instead of three that have been assigned to Dayton since 2015.

Twelve-year coaching veteran Eric Richardson served the team as hitting coach in 2023. He will assist Gingrich with the hitters, coach outfielders and first base.

Gustavo Molina will be the bench coach and coach catchers. He managed the Arizona Complex League Reds rookie team the previous three seasons. Molina retired in 2019 after playing 18 pro seasons. He played four seasons in the majors with the White Sox, Orioles, Mets, Red Sox and Yankees.

Morillo played in the Reds farm system from 2010 to 2015 then joined the front office. His first job with the Reds was as a baseball operations assistant. He traveled with the team and served as a Spanish translator for Reds players for four years. He moved into coaching in 2020.

Morillo’s experience in the organization equips him to understand and implement the Reds’ player development strategies and philosophies.

“I would like to think I have a picture of that clear vision for what we want to accomplish and empower the coaching staff — it’s a collective job,“ Morillo said. ”Whether I believe in something personally, it always will matter what kind of philosophy the Reds are going to have or what they want to accomplish with that group of kids. It’s my job to oversee that.”