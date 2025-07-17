Dayton Dragons on TV Friday and Sunday

The Dayton Dragons home matchups against the Great Lakes Loons will be televised on Dayton’s CW Friday and Sunday.
The Dragons will host the Los Angeles Dodgers affiliates with the broadcast starting at 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The broadcasts, presented by AES Ohio, are part of a 15-game television package, on channel 26.1 over the air, channel 26 on Direct TV and DISH Network and channels 13 and 1013 on Spectrum.
Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play alongside WDTN’s Joey DeBerardino on Friday and Neil “Hutch” Konerman on Sunday.
Additional TV broadcast dates on Dayton’s CW are scheduled for July 25, Aug. 8 – 10, Aug. 23 – 24, Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.
