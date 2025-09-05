Dayton Dragons on TV Friday and Sunday

The Dragons host the Lansing Lugnuts in their final three games of the season. The telecasts on Dayton’s CW will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tom Nichols will call the play-by-play and WDTN’s Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator for both games.

The national anthem will be performed by Detra Scott on Friday and the Miamisburg High School Symphonic Choir on Sunday.

The broadcasts, presented by AES Ohio, are the final two games of a 15-game television package on channel 26.1 over the air, channel 26 on Direct TV and DISH Network and channels 13 and 1013 on Spectrum.