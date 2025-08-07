Dayton Dragons on TV Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Tom Nichols will call the play-by-play and WDTN’s Jack Pohl will serve as color commentator for all three games.

The national anthem will be performed by the Troy Christian Band on Friday, St. Patrick Catholic School Saturday and Lisa Craig on Sunday.

The broadcasts, presented by AES Ohio, are part of a 15-game television package on channel 26.1 over the air, channel 26 on Direct TV and DISH Network and channels 13 and 1013 on Spectrum.

Additional TV broadcast dates on Dayton’s CW are scheduled for Aug. 23 – 24, Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.