Dayton Dragons on TV Friday

The Dayton Dragons Friday home matchup against the South Bend Cubs will be televised on Dayton’s CW.
The telecast will begin at 7 p.m. when the Dragons host the Chicago Cubs affiliate.
Tom Nichols will call the play-by-play alongside WDTN’s Jack Pohl. Chris Moran & Robert Rhodes will perform the national anthem.
The broadcasts, presented by AES Ohio, are part of a 15-game television package on channel 26.1 over the air, channel 26 on Direct TV and DISH Network and channels 13 and 1013 on Spectrum.
Additional TV broadcast dates on Dayton’s CW are scheduled for Aug. 8 – 10, Aug. 23 – 24, Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.
In Other News
1
Cincinnati Bengals: Defense has different ‘aura’ after last season’s...
2
Dayton offers scholarships to 2026 recruits from Iceland and West...
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Jeremiah Smith back ‘bigger, faster, stronger’
4
Dayton basketball: Flyers again rank in top 20 in attendance
5
Athlete of the week: Vince Fortkamp, Springboro High School
About the Author