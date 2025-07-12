Dayton Dragons rained out at Beloit for the second straight night

The Dayton Dragons game at Beloit was postponed due to rain for the second straight night on Friday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Dragons (7-10, 28-54) and Sky Carp (9-8, 39-44) were postponed due to rain on Thursday as well, and that game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday. Friday’s game will not be rescheduled.
The series concludes on Sunday, but Minor League Baseball rules prevent playing doubleheaders on back-to-back days, leading to the inability of rescheduling the Friday night game.
Saturday’s doubleheader is not impacted by the Friday rain-out. The first game on Saturday will start at 5:35 pm (EDT). Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games.
All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports WONE 980-AM.
Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2.
The next Dayton home game is scheduled for at 7:05 pm on Friday, July 18 against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark.
About the Author