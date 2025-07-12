Dayton Dragons rained out at Beloit for the second straight night

The series concludes on Sunday, but Minor League Baseball rules prevent playing doubleheaders on back-to-back days, leading to the inability of rescheduling the Friday night game.

Saturday’s doubleheader is not impacted by the Friday rain-out. The first game on Saturday will start at 5:35 pm (EDT). Both games on Saturday will be seven-inning games.

All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports WONE 980-AM.

Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2.

The next Dayton home game is scheduled for at 7:05 pm on Friday, July 18 against the Great Lakes Loons at Day Air Ballpark.